Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty Charges To Cincinnati WTA Title

1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty won her fifth title of the season on Sunday, dominating Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Australian, who will keep a firm grip on the number one ranking as the August 30 start of the US Open approaches, took control mid-way through the opening set and was never truly threatened.

