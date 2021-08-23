Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty charges to Cincinnati WTA title

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty won her fifth title of the season on Sunday, dominating Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Australian, who will keep a firm grip on the number one ranking as the August 30 start of the US Open approaches, took control mid-way through the opening set and was never truly threatened.

