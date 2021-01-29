Top-ranked Tai wins crucial game against Thai star Ratchanok

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying won a crucial game Friday against former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, ensuring the Taiwanese star a place in the semi-finals of badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

The two players -- both celebrated for their graceful style of play -- had already met on court last week, with Tai winning a gruelling three-set game.

Deja vu set in Friday as they faced off again, this time with a bruising first 23-25 set that had both players scrambling for game point before Ratchanok pulled through.

But she lost steam, and Tai easily trounced her 21-12, 21-9, in a game that lasted just shy of an hour.

"I tried to calm myself (during the first set), but I made two mistakes in a row and lost the game," said Tai. "After that though my opponent made more mistakes." Tai will be playing against South Korean teen prodigy An Se-young in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, An pushed to victory in a tough game against former world champion Carolina Marin -- who she had lost to in two previous meetings.

"I'm really happy as I have shed a lot of tears here," said the emotional 18-year-old, who was voted Most Promising Player in 2019.

Scoring an early first-set win, An came back after losing the second match to a 21-16, 14-21, 21-19 victory.

She credited it to being able to anticipate her more experienced opponent's counters after losing to Marin the past two weeks.

"There are many things I have learned from Marin and I adapted to those things as I was playing the match," she said.

Marin -- who is gunning for a hat-trick of titles after winning the last two tournaments -- will still move on to the semi-finals to play against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

In the men's singles, Hong Kong player Angus Ng Ka Long, ranked eighth in the world, scored a win in his final round-robin stage against Indian athlete Srikanth Kidambi.