Top-rated Lawrence Works Out For NFL Teams Ahead Of Surgery

2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Top-rated Lawrence works out for NFL teams ahead of surgery

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the top pick in the NFL draft, showed off his passing skills for teams Friday ahead of shoulder surgery that should ensure he is fully fit for July pre-season workouts.

The 21-year-old quarterback threw about 40 passes in the 45-minute session at Clemson University, where he shone for the last three seasons and won a national title in the 2018 campaign.

Among those watching was Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, whose team owns the first pick in April's NFL draft and is likely to make Lawrence the top overall choice.

Meyer had asked for the special session ahead of next month's planned pro day at the school to watch Lawrence throw before the surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

"A lot of new things to work on but a lot of it is the same stuff -- footwork, comfortability in the pocket," Lawrence said of the NFL challenge.

"I think, mentally obviously, the game is a little bit different at the NFL level." Lawrence said he is excited at the prospect of learning about pass defending schemes in the NFL.

"Once I can physically, I'm just going to be grinding to get ready. I'm just excited for that challenge," Lawrence said.

"I love learning. I'm excited to do that. Mentally I think that's the biggest thing: learn a new system, piece it all together, defensive recognition, playbook, all that stuff."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

