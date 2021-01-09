UrduPoint.com
Top Republican: Impeaching Trump Would Only 'divide Country More'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Top Republican: impeaching Trump would only 'divide country more'

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy pushed back Friday against fresh efforts to impeach President Donald Trump over a deadly riot at the US Capitol, saying the move would only "divide our country more.

"While a pro-Trump mob ransacking the seat of government earlier this week was "unacceptable (and) undemocratic," the House minority leader said that "impeaching the president with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more."McCarthy, one of the most powerful Trump loyalists in Congress throughout his four-year term, said he reached out Friday to President-elect Joe Biden and planned to "speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America's challenges."

