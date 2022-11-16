(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Spurned by his party once before in his bid to lead the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday won a leadership vote that keeps him on the path to grasping the Speaker's gavel -- and becoming second in line to the presidency.

Tuesday's vote was a symbolic loyalty test among Republicans, but it solidifies McCarthy, 57, as the frontrunner when the Speaker of the House of Representatives is elected on the first day of the new Congress in January.

McCarthy has led the Republican caucus in the lower house since 2014, and has strived to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, who is next in the line of succession after the Vice President.

The brass ring was nearly in his hand Tuesday as the Republican Party edged to within one seat of obtaining the 218 seats needed to replace the Democrats as the majority party.