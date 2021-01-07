Top Republican warns of democratic 'death spiral' if Biden win overturned

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The top Republican in Congress on Wednesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Donald Trump loyalists in his party who have objected to final certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory, warning such a move could prompt a "death spiral" for US democracy.

"If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral -- we'd never see the whole nation accept an election again," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in some of his most forceful floor remarks in years.

"The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them, it will damage our republic forever," McConnell said, minutes after Republicans objected to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes for Biden, citing unproven allegations of election fraud.