Top Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss strengthening trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed strengthening the potential of trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"The heads of the foreign ministries discussed topical tasks on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on the importance of strengthening the potential for trade and economic cooperation. In this context, the need to convene the next meeting of the Joint Russian-Israeli Commission was emphasized," a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry read.

The statement said the two diplomats also reviewed the situation in the middle East and North Africa, further noting that Lavrov also briefed Cohen on "certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine.

"??????? It also said Lavrov congratulated Cohen on his assumption of office, adding that Lavrov expressed his "readiness to work together in the interests of strengthening diverse mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Israel."Cohen was recently appointed as Israeli foreign minister as part of the country's 37th government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was officially sworn in at Israel's parliament Knesset on Thursday.

He will serve as the foreign minister for only a year and rotate with another member of the Knesset, Israel Katz, who serves as the country's current energy minister.