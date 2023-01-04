UrduPoint.com

Top Russian, Israeli Diplomats Discuss Strengthening Trade, Economic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Top Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss strengthening trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed strengthening the potential of trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"The heads of the foreign ministries discussed topical tasks on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on the importance of strengthening the potential for trade and economic cooperation. In this context, the need to convene the next meeting of the Joint Russian-Israeli Commission was emphasized," a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry read.

The statement said the two diplomats also reviewed the situation in the middle East and North Africa, further noting that Lavrov also briefed Cohen on "certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine.

"??????? It also said Lavrov congratulated Cohen on his assumption of office, adding that Lavrov expressed his "readiness to work together in the interests of strengthening diverse mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Israel."Cohen was recently appointed as Israeli foreign minister as part of the country's 37th government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was officially sworn in at Israel's parliament Knesset on Thursday.

He will serve as the foreign minister for only a year and rotate with another member of the Knesset, Israel Katz, who serves as the country's current energy minister.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Middle East Government

Recent Stories

UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

6 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.