Top seed Barty crushes Pegula to make Australian Open semi-finals

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Ashleigh Barty accelerated her march towards a maiden Australian Open title Tuesday with a straight-sets masterclass against Jessica Pegula, setting up a semi-final with Madison Keys.

The Australian world number one dominated the 21st-seeded American 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to power into the last four at Melbourne Park for only the second time.