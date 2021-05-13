UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Seed Barty To Meet Gauff In Italian Open Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Top seed Barty to meet Gauff in Italian Open quarters

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty eased into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday with a straight sets win over Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

The top-seeded Australian won through 6-3, 6-3 to set up a clash with US teenager Coco Gauff who earlier ousted Madrid winner Aryna Sabalenka.

Barty, 25, lost to Sabalenka in last weekend's Madrid final and is warming-up for the French Open which she won in 2019.

Belarus' Sabalenka, the world number four and seventh seed, fell 7-5, 6-3 to the 17-year-old Gauff, ranked 35, who reached her fourth quarter-final of the year.

"It will be great to see where my level is," said Gauff of playing Barty.

"I mean, she's the No. 1 player in the world. I have no pressure on me.

"I'm just going to go out there and see what I can do and try my best.

" Six of the WTA's top ten players have already exited the Foro Italico including second-seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, four-time Rome winner Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova.

Defending champion Simona Halep, the third seed, was forced out with a calf injury in her second round match.

"Hopefully I can continue that momentum into Paris," continued Gauff of her bid to reach her second semi-final this year after Adelaide as she builds to the French Open.

"Obviously I want to keep going and keep going further. I'm not going to be satisfied until I reach my goal," added Gauff who won her first WTA singles title at the 2019 Linz Open.

"Especially during that time people were saying, It's a fluke, it will never happen again.

"I think I've proved all those people wrong. I'm going to continue to prove them wrong."

Related Topics

World Russia Adelaide Linz Sofia Paris Rome Osaka Madrid Japan Turkish Lira 2019 All Best Top Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.