Top Seed Medvedev Into Cincinnati Last-eight

Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Top seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of fellow former champion Grigor Dimitrov.

The world number two stretched his record against the Bulgarian to 3-1.

Russian Medvedev won the Cincinnati title in 2019 while Dimitrov took the trophy at the key US Open warm-up event in 2017.

Champion in Toronto last weekend, Medvedev will next face either ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

"What makes it tough (for the Cincinnati-Toronto double), it's two weeks in a row against the best players in the world," said the 25-year-old.

"I am still young, healthy and feeling 100 percent, so that is why I want to try and do it."str/dj/jc

