Top Seed Raonic Ousted By Nakashima At ATP Atlanta Open

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Top seed Raonic ousted by Nakashima at ATP Atlanta Open

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Canadian top seed Milos Raonic was ousted from the ATP Atlanta Open on Wednesday as US teen Brandon Nakashima rallied to advance into the quarter-finals.

Nakashima, ranked 115th in the world, outlasted world number 22 Raonic 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) after two hours and 12 minutes.

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, was a wildcard entrant who had not played since Miami in March due to a nagging calf injury.

Nakashima, who turns 20 on Tuesday, is coming off a run to his first ATP final last week at Los Cabos, Mexico, where he lost to Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Nakashima will play for a spot in the semi-finals on Friday against Australian Jordan Thompson, who defeated German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

Also advancing Wednesday was US fifth seed Taylor Fritz, who downed compatriot Steve Johnson 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1.

Italian second seed Jannik Sinner, ranked 23rd, plays for a spot in the quarter-finals on Thursday against Aussie qualifier Christopher O'Connell. Sinner lost his first ATP final at Miami to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

