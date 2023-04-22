UrduPoint.com

Top Seed Rune Rolls Into Munich Semi-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Defending champion Holger Rune coasted into the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Munich on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean Cristian Garin.

The 19-year-old Rune is through to his fourth semi-final appearance of the year and will face Australian outsider Christopher O'Connell for a shot at the title.

"Today was tricky, especially in the second set," Rune said.

"There were some nerves as you might have seen, but it was good. I am very happy with the win. I have played a lot of matches, so the body is maybe not ideal." The Dane, the runner-up in Monte Carlo last week, broke Garin twice in the first set and twice more in the second set despite facing stiffer resistance from his 86th-ranked opponent.

O'Connell, ranked a lowly 82 in the world, had knocked out third seeded Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

He made the most of opening up the draw by seeing off Italian qualifier and 208th-ranked Flavio Cobolli of Italy 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3.

Former US Open champion and three-time losing Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem completed his second-round match earlier on Friday, coming from behind to beat Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

However, his run was then ended later in the day when US second seed Taylor Fritz downed the Austrian 6-3, 6-4.

Fritz, who was also a semi-finalist in Monte Carlo last week, next takes on Dutch fourth seed Botic van de Zandschulp who knocked out Marcos Giron of the United States 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

