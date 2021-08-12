Top seed Sabalenka routs Marino in Montreal tennis

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Top seed Aryna Sabalenka dismissed Rebecca Marino 6-1, 6-3 in one hour on Thursday to leave one just Canadian remaining in the WTA hardcourt event in Montreal.

The Belarus winner easily overcame Marino's optimism as the 220th-ranked player works to resurrect a career she interrupted for five years from 2018 to work out mental health concerns.

Defending champion Bianca Andreescu remains the last Canadian hope, aiming for the last-eight later against Tunisian 13th seed Ons Jabeur.

Marino lost serve four times while Sabalenka finished with six aces and saved all five break points she faced.

Sabalenka, who has not lost a match to a player outside the Top 200 since June 2019, will play her eighth quarter-final of the season.

Marino marked her home week by winning back-to-back matches for the first time since November 2018.

Britain's Johanna Konta, who upset third seed Elina Svitolina in the third round, withdrew with a knee injury, handing a walkover to Coco Gauff.

The 17-year-old American has played only one full match so far this week after Russian Anastasia Potapova quit their third-rounder with an ankle problem.