Top Seed Swiatek Eases Into Third Round At Australian Open

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023

Top seed Swiatek eases into third round at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek wasted little time Wednesday in reaching the third round of the Australian Open, sweeping past Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in a physical clash on Rod Laver Arena.

The title favourite from Poland said after a tough first-round examination that she needed to find some extra "intensity", and she found the spark against the 21-year-old world number 84.

The 2022 French and US Open champion, also 21, is looking to win the Australian Open for the first time and reached the last 32 after 1hr 24min of gritty resistance from Osorio.

"The match was much tougher than the score says," said Swiatek, who made her Australian Open debut in 2019.

