Top Seeds Djokovic, Pliskova Headline US Open Day Three

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic takes on Britain's Kyle Edmund on Wednesday for a place in the third round of the behind-closed-doors US Open in New York.

The Serbian will go up against the unseeded Brit before an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium on day three at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title at the Billie Jean US National Tennis Center.

He is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament, in the race for the all-time men's Slam singles title record.

Djokovic is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

"I had some really good matches against him in the past, Wimbledon, tough four-setter a few years ago," Djokovic said of Edmund following his straight-sets first-round win on Monday.

"He doesn't feel so much pressure I think playing on the big court. He actually likes the challenge. I have a lot of respect for him.

"He's a really hard worker, puts a lot of hours on and off the court into perfecting his game," Djokovic added.

Also Wednesday, the number one women's seed Karolina Pliskova does battle with France's Caroline Garcia.

Pliskova was propelled to the top of the draw by the decisions of world number one Ashleigh Barty and the second-ranked Simona Halep to skip the event because of coronavirus fears.

The US Open is taking place in a spectator-free bubble, resulting in a staid atmosphere in contrast with the usual frenetic energy that pervades the grounds of the tennis center during Open week.

Also Wednesday, Naomi Osaka, two-time Grad Slam winner and now passionate advocate for racial justice in America, returns to the court for a second-round matchup against Italy's lowly-ranked Camila Giorgi.

In the men's competition, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays US wild card Maxime Cressy for a spot in the third round.

