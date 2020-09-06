Top seeds Mladenovic/Babos withdrawn from US Open doubles: official

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the US Open women's doubles on Saturday after government officials ordered France's Mladenovic to quarantine, tournament organizers said.

Mladenovic was one of several players who was in contact with player Benoit Paire, who was withdrawn on the eve of the competition Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus.

"All persons who were identified as having prolonged close contact with the infected player will quarantine in their rooms for the remainder of their quarantine period," the United States Tennis Association said in a statement.

"Kristina Mladenovic is one of these individuals, and as the women's doubles competition has begun, the women's doubles team of Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos has been withdrawn from the US Open," it added.