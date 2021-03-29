Top Sydney racing figure admits role in cocaine ring

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :One of Australia's most high-profile racehorse owners pleaded guilty on Monday to his role in a cocaine smuggling ring operating through Sydney airport.

Damion Flower, a regular fixture at Australian racetracks, admitted in a Sydney court to importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

Flower has stakes in more than 50 racehorses, including the in-demand breeding stallion Snitzel, whose progeny have earned more than Aus$85 million ($65 million) in prizemoney.

His arrest in 2019 shocked Australia's horse racing industry and Flower had initially signalled his intention to plead not guilty and go to trial.

Instead, Flower will be sentenced in September and potentially faces life in prison, although the guilty pleas are likely to be taken into consideration.

At the time of his arrest, Australian Federal Police said they had shut down a syndicate that was importing cocaine through Sydney Airport via commercial flights from South Africa.

They said a baggage handler used his airside access to collect more than 50 kilograms (110 Pounds) of cocaine from the holds of commercial flights.

The drugs were then allegedly passed to two other men, including Flower.

Police also seized about Aus$8.0 million in cash as part of the operation.