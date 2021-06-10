RIMINI, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Poland, Brazil and France all clinched victory on Wednesday here to remain the three top-ranked teams in the 2021 men's Volleyball Nations League.

Top-ranked Poland unsurprisingly won 3-0 against Bulgaria, who had won only one game since the League started, while Brazil eased past the Netherlands by the same scoreline.

Only France faced a challenge from a strong Russia side. The French rallied from one set down to beat their opponents 3-1, temporarily ensuring themselves of a top-three position, while Russia dropped from fourth to seventh.

"France enjoyed their game, they played without pressure and it was difficult to play against them.

We stayed very serious, sometimes even with sad faces," lamented Russia's Egor Kliuka.

"This tournament is a part of our preparation ahead of the Olympics, so it's very important to stay together and not to fight inside the team," he added.

The top three teams now all have six wins. Behind them are Slovenia, Iran and Serbia who gained their fifth victories on Wednesday. Russia and eighth-ranked Japan have four wins.

All the top eight sides are within striking distance, meaning the result of a single game could significantly affect their finishing positions.