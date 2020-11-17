Top Trump aide says it looks like Biden has won US election

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::United States (US) President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien, Monday said there will be a "professional transition" of power to President-elect Joe Biden's team "if the current lawsuits don't work out." Speaking to The Hill at the Global Security Forum, he left open the possibility that Trump could still win a second term if the courts determine there was widespread fraud in the November 3, presidential election.

But O'Brien said it appears clear, at the moment, that Biden and running mate Kamala Harris won the election and should be given the time they need to get their people and policies in place.

"If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies," O'Brien said. "We may have policy disagreements but look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner and obviously things loook that way now we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There's no question about it." O'Brien's remarks about Biden's victory were not unequivocal. He was careful to note throughout The Hill interview that the transition would only take place "if the current lawsuits don't work out for the president." But O'Brien's tone and message differ sharply from other senior national security officials in the Trump administration, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has said that the only transition would be to "a second Trump administration." Trump has refused to acknowledge the results of the election, which he lost to Biden. He has claimed several times on Twitter that he "won the election" or complained about the process.

The General Services Administration (GSA) has so far declined to ascertain that Biden won the election even though he's projected to have won by a comfortable margin in the Electoral College.

There is a recount underway in the state of Georgia and one is possible in Wisconsin, although Trump trails in both states by thousands of votes and the results are unlikely to be changed.

The president's campaign is flooding those states and other battlegrounds with legal challenges, making claims -- without providing evidence -- that the election was stolen through widespread corruption and fraud.

Legal experts do not expect those challenges to dramatically alter the election results. However, Trump's refusal to concede has delayed Biden's transition efforts.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is waiting on the GSA to ascertain Biden as the winner before giving the president-elect national security briefings.

Ascertainment is also needed to free up transition funds and to give access to workspace for the incoming administration.

Democrats, and even some Republicans, are warning that refusal to give Biden access to government intelligence is putting American national security at risk.

The 9/11 Commission report following the protracted legal fight over the outcome of the 2000 election between President George W Bush and Democrat Al Gore determined that a smooth transition process is critical to keeping the nation secure.

Biden is expected to press ahead with Cabinet picks despite Trump's reluctance to concede.