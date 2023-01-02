Top Turkish diplomat, Ukrainian vice premier discuss implementation of grain deal

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday met with Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Brazil and discussed the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal. "We discussed our humanitarian aid and the Istanbul Grain Agreement," Cavusoglu said on Twitter. The Turkish foreign minister is currently in Brazil to attend the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the nation's president-elect.

In month July this year, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on Aug. 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the historic deal. Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.