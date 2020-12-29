UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Ukraine Judge Probed For Witness Tampering

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Top Ukraine judge probed for witness tampering

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The head of Ukraine's constitutional court is under investigation for witness tampering, prosecutors said Monday, spotlighting the ex-Soviet country's uphill battle against endemic graft.

The Prosecutor General's office asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Oleksandr Tupytsky from his position for two months, after he ignored a police summons for questioning Monday.

The Prosecutor's press service told AFP that Tupytsky is suspected of "influencing a witness in criminal proceedings through bribery".

It added that Tupytsky three times between 2018-2019 provided false testimony in a case against a company that produces transport equipment.

Tupytsky said he was unable to attend the police summons because of family matters.

Charges of witness tampering carry a maximum penalty in Ukraine of six years behind bars.

On Monday the constitutional court said that the temporary removal of Tupytsky from his position "contradicts" Ukraine's constitution.

According to the court, a judge on the constitutional court can only be dismissed by the court itself -- and only if the majority of its judges support the decision.

"No other body or official can make such a decision," the statement said.

The court added that its judges are protected by immunity, meaning they cannot be detained or arrested without the consent of Ukraine's parliament.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine has struggled to stamp out rampant graft and Zelensky came to power last year on promises to root out corruption.

Tackling graft was also one of protesters' top demands during a pro-European uprising in 2013-2014 and is a key issue of concern for the country's Western donors.

Ukrainian media has reported that Tupytsky lives in a lavish house and that his mother owns an apartment in an upscale district in the capital Kiev that is worth more than $1 million.

His constitutional court was at the centre of a political scandal in October when it ruled to soften a number of anti-corruption laws.

The court ruled that public access to officials' asset declarations was unconstitutional and said criminal punishment for officials who gave false statements on their wealth was "excessive".

Zelensky, a 42-year-old former comedian, called on parliament to dissolve the constitutional court in response, describing its rulings as "devastating".

Transparency International ranked Ukraine 126th out of 198 countries on the watchdog's 2019 corruption perception index.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Scandal Ukraine Europe Parliament Immunity Company Kiev October Criminals 2019 Family Media From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

49 minutes ago

Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims o ..

50 minutes ago

Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer vaccine doses: health m ..

40 minutes ago

Republicans Sue Pence to Ensure He Can Determine E ..

40 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on Prime Ministe ..

40 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Libya Holds 2nd Political Dialogue Fo ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.