Top Ukraine Judge Removed After Witness Tampering Accusation

Wed 30th December 2020

Top Ukraine judge removed after witness tampering accusation

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday temporarily removed the head of the country's constitutional court, in the latest fight in the country's battle against endemic graft.

The Prosecutor General's office asked Zelensky on Monday to remove Oleksandr Tupytsky after the judge was accused of witness tampering and ignored a police summons for questioning.

"I am signing this decree in order to restore justice and solve the constitutional crisis," Zelensky said in a decree Tuesday which removes Tupytsky from his position for two months.

The move came despite the constitutional court saying Monday that the temporary removal of its head would be unconstitutional.

According to the court, one of its judges can only be dismissed by the court itself -- and only if a majority of the judges support the decision.

Prosecutors said that Tupytsky was suspected of influencing a witness in criminal proceedings through bribery.

They said that three times between 2018-2019 Tupytsky had provided false testimony in a case against a company that produces transport equipment.

Charges of witness tampering carry a penalty of up to six years in prison.

Zelensky came to power last year on promises to root out corruption in one of Europe's poorest countries, which has struggled to stamp out rampant graft.

Tackling corruption was also one of the top demands by protesters during a pro-European uprising in 2013-2014 and is a key issue of concern for Ukraine's Western donors.

Ukrainian media has reported that Tupytsky lives in a lavish house and that his mother owns an apartment worth more than $1 million in an upscale district in the capital Kiev.

The constitutional court was at the centre of a political scandal in October when it ruled to soften a number of anti-corruption laws.

