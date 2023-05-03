UrduPoint.com

Top UN Aid Official Demands Guarantees As Clashes Rock Sudan Truce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Khartoum, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A senior UN official in Khartoum on Wednesday demanded security guarantees for the delivery of aid as persistent fighting between Sudan's generals undermined efforts to firm up a truce.

The visit by top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths comes one day after neighbouring South Sudan announced that the warring sides had agreed "in principle" to a seven-day ceasefire.

Deadly violence broke out on April 15 between Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular army, and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 550 people have been killed and 4,926 wounded, according to the latest health ministry figures Wednesday, which are likely to be incomplete.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled to neighbouring countries in an exodus that has sparked warnings of a humanitarian "catastrophe" with implications for the entire region.

On Wednesday, Griffiths arrived in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast on an urgent mission to find ways to bring relief to the millions of Sudanese who are unable to flee.

Griffiths called for security guarantees "at the highest level" to ensure desperately needed aid deliveries to war-ravaged parts of the country.

He said he had been informed by the UN's World food Programme that six trucks bringing aid to the country's western Darfur region had been "looted en route" Wednesday, "despite assurances of safety and security".

Earlier, the foreign ministry of neighbouring South Sudan announced that Burhan and Daglo "have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th".

The two sides have yet to formally confirm the new ceasefire.

The two men have agreed multiple truces since the fighting began but none has effectively taken hold. The current truce was extended on Sunday by a further 72 hours and is due to expire on Wednesday at 2200 GMT.

