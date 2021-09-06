UrduPoint.com

Top UN Official Meets Taliban Leadership In Kabul On 'humanitarian Issues': Spokesman

Mon 06th September 2021

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and the leadership of the Taliban in Kabul Sunday to engage with the authorities on humanitarian issues, according to a UN spokesman Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Griffiths undertook the trip to the Afghan capital at the request of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In this meeting, the spokesman said, Griffiths reiterated the humanitarian community's commitment to deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to millions of people in need.

The UN relief chief emphasized the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being. He called for all civilians – especially women and girls and minorities – to be protected at all times.

Griffiths expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers – both men and women – will be guaranteed freedom of movement, Spokesman Dujarric said.

The authorities committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan.

Further meetings are expected in the coming days, the spokesman said.

Griffiths will also meet – and convey his thanks on behalf of the United Nations to – representatives of humanitarian organizations, both UN agencies and non-government organizations, who remain operational in the country and have assisted eight million people this year.

Now more than ever, the people of Afghanistan need the support and solidarity of the international community, Dujarric said.

