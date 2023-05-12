Top US, China officials meet in Vienna for 'candid' talks

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met in Vienna this week, Washington and Beijing announced Thursday, as the two powers seek to maintain communication amid soaring tensions, especially over Taiwan.

The two held eight hours of talks stretching over Wednesday and Thursday in the Austrian capital, ending an unofficial pause in high-level contacts since the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that had traveled across the country in January and February.

Both sides described the previously unannounced meeting as "candid, substantive and constructive," covering topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Taiwan, according to the White House -- two of the most sensitive subjects in the frosty relationship between the world's top two economies.

Washington has repeatedly warned China against offering any military assistance to Russia, and is closely watching its moves over Taiwan -- which Beijing claims as its own territory.