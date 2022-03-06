(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chisinau, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said Sunday, as world leaders scramble to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron is expected to host Blinken on Tuesday around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), the spokesman said.

Macron on Sunday held new telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.