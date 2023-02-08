UrduPoint.com

Top US Diplomat, German Vice Chancellor Express Support For Türkiye After Quakes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 09:30 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck expressed solidarity and support Tuesday for Türkiye and Syria, which were hit by powerful earthquakes this week "We're both incredibly moved by the images that we're seeing coming from Türkiye and Syria with the horrific earthquake that these countries experienced over the last couple of days," Blinken said ahead of his meeting with Habeck at the State Department.

"We see the images of collapsed buildings. We see people – thankfully, some still being pulled alive from the wreckage, children, but incredible suffering," said Blinken.

The top diplomat said the US and Germany are working very hard to support Türkiye and the Syrians "in their hour of need," recalling that more than 150 search and rescue personnel have been deployed to Türkiye.

He said the US is providing assistance to the Syrian people through the humanitarian partners that Washington funds in Syria to recover from the earthquakes.

"But I know both of our countries are focused on this human tragedy that's taking place right now in Türkiye and Syria," he added.

Habeck, who is also minister for economic affairs and climate action, said thousands of people have lost their lives in the earthquakes.

"This is the real tragedy and the real situation where we have to help now, and we will do that," he added.

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye rose to 5,894, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said early Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Oktay put the number of injured from the massive quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province at 34,810.

The quakes also affected neighboring Syria, where 1,622 people were killed and hundreds injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Washington German Germany Kahramanmaras From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

8 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

8 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

9 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.