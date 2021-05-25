Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

(@FahadShabbir)

Tel Aviv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip's rulers Hamas.

Blinken, who said earlier his trip would aim to support "efforts to solidify a ceasefire", was set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, though he was not to meet Hamas.