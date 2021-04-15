Top US envoy Blinken in Afghanistan for troop withdrawal talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Thursday to brief officials on President Joe Biden's plans to withdraw all American troops by this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Blinken was due to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as senior US officials in Kabul and brief them on Biden's announcement Wednesday to end "the forever war", which began in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.