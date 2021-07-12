Top US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command: official ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished command Monday at an official ceremony in the capital, the latest symbolic gesture bringing America's longest war nearer to its end.

At a time when the Taliban are making sweeping advances across the country, General Austin "Scott" Miller -- the highest-ranked officer on the ground in Afghanistan -- handed command to General Kenneth McKenzie, an AFP correspondent at the ceremony reported.