Top US general meets Taliban, Afghan leader ahead of pullout

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The top US military officer met separately this week with the Taliban and Afghanistan's president to push for a negotiated solution as the United States pulls out, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Meeting the Taliban in Qatar, General Mark Milley "discussed the need for an immediate reduction of violence and (to) accelerate progress towards a negotiated political solution which contributes to regional stability and safeguards US national interests," spokeswoman Commander Sarah Flaherty said.