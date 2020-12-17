UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US General Meets Taliban, Afghan Leader Ahead Of Pullout

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Top US general meets Taliban, Afghan leader ahead of pullout

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The top US military officer met separately this week with the Taliban and Afghanistan's president to push for a negotiated solution as the United States pulls out, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Meeting the Taliban in Qatar, General Mark Milley "discussed the need for an immediate reduction of violence and (to) accelerate progress towards a negotiated political solution which contributes to regional stability and safeguards US national interests," spokeswoman Commander Sarah Flaherty said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Pentagon Qatar Progress United States Top

Recent Stories

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

11 minutes ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

41 minutes ago

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange hosts largest roug ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.