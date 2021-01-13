UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Generals Condemn Capitol Attack In Message To Troops

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Top US generals condemn Capitol attack in message to troops

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pentagon's top generals condemned the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Tuesday, telling US troops that it was an illegal assault on the constitutional process.

"The violent riot... was as direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process," said a memorandum signed by all eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, led by the chairman, General Mark Milley.

"The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection," they said.

The letter said members of the armed services are bound to defend the constitution.

"Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law." The message came amid concerns that the Trump-supporting extremists who raided the Congress to halt the certification of Joe Biden as the next president have supporters in the armed forces and law enforcement.

Trump and his supporters have refused to accept that Biden fairly and soundly won the November 3 presidential election.

The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect Biden's inauguration on January 20, amid fears of new violence.

Pentagon officials were asked Monday about the possibility of pro-Trump activists in the Guard and among regular troops.

"We don't tolerate extremists in our ranks," said spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

Underscoring the point, the Joint Chiefs said that, "in accordance with the Constitution," Biden would be inaugurated on January 20th "and will become our 46th commander in chief."

Related Topics

Election Assembly Attack Pentagon Trump January November Congress All Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

9 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

9 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

9 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.