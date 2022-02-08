UrduPoint.com

Top US Govt Science Adviser Resigns Over Bullying Accusations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Top US govt science adviser resigns over bullying accusations

Washington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Top US government science advisor Eric Lander, who helped map the human genome, resigned on Monday after being found to have bullied his staff, behavior President Joe Biden vowed he would not tolerate when he took office.

"I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them," Lander wrote in his resignation letter.

"I have sought to push myself and my colleagues to reach our shared goals -- including at times challenging and criticizing," he added, acknowledging he "crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning." Lander was named director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy in January last year under Biden, who elevated the White House science advisor position to cabinet-level -- a break from the policy of former president Donald Trump as America grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, a Democrat, had also set out to distinguish his administration from that of his Republican predecessor's by pledging to safeguard a respectful and professional work environment.

"If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," Biden told staff on the first day in office.

Lander resigned after an internal White House review sparked by a complaint filed last year found "credible evidence" the top scientist was "bullying" toward multiple staff members, Politico reported.

Lander was leading on Biden's cancer "moonshot" initiative, relaunched this month with a goal of cutting the US death rate from the disease by half.

Biden expressed thanks for Lander's work on the Covid-19 "pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities," and knows he "will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community," press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Related Topics

Fire Technology White House Trump Lander January Cancer From Government Top

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

8 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

8 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

8 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

8 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>