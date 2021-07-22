UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Official Heads To China To Seek 'guardrails' In Tense Ties

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Top US official heads to China to seek 'guardrails' in tense ties

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend to address deteriorating ties, the two countries announced Wednesday, in the highest-level visit under President Joe Biden.

The trip is going ahead despite near-daily new rifts between the two powers, including on human rights and cybersecurity, with both sides saying they at least want to try to bring more stability in a relationship often described as the most consequential to the world.

Sherman hopes to show China "what responsible and healthy competition looks like," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We welcome that stiff competition, but we also want to make sure that the playing field is level and, importantly, that competition doesn't veer into conflict. We want to make sure that this is a relationship that has guardrails," Price said.

China's state-run Global Times, a tabloid that reflects nationalist views, quoted an expert saying that "a more stable China-US relationship will benefit the world," but also warning there may be no further talks depending on what Sherman tries to discuss.

If the United States brings up concerns about rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, "they have to know they are wasting time," it quoted another expert as saying.

The trip will not have the trappings of a full-fledged official visit. Sherman will not go to Beijing, but instead spend two days starting Sunday in Tianjin, an eastern port city.

She will meet senior officials in Tianjin, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the State Department and Chinese foreign ministry said.

John Kerry, the former secretary of state turned US climate envoy, is the only other senior official from the Biden administration to have visited China, as the world's two largest emitters pledged to work together on the planetary crisis, despite their differences.

Kerry did not hold talks in the capital either, but met with his climate counterpart in Shanghai, where there were few public sightings of the usually media-friendly former senator.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, met in March in Alaska with Wang and top official Yang Jiechi in a visibly tense meeting in which the Chinese side berated the United States in front of the cameras.

- Suspense on trip - Since last week, the United States publicly accused Beijing of carrying out the massive hack in March of microsoft Exchange and issued a business advisory warning of risks in Hong Kong. The US Senate also voted to ban imports from Xinjiang due to allegations of forced labor.

China denounced what it called a "fabricated" campaign by the United States, which rallied allies, including NATO, for a rare joint condemnation on purported cyber attacks.

Like Blinken before the Alaska talks, Sherman is seeking to show a united front by traveling to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia before Tianjin.

A State Department announcement of her travel last week raised eyebrows by not including China, indicating the two sides were continuing to negotiate the visit.

Biden has largely kept the hawkish stance on China of his predecessor, Donald Trump, with US policymakers across party lines saying an increasingly assertive Beijing is the pre-eminent challenge for the United States.

But Biden has promised a more focused approach of working with allies on China and has toned down the more vitriolic statements from late in Trump's tenure.

The State Department also announced Sherman would continue on to Oman.

The Gulf sultanate has been the key go-between for the United States and Iran, diplomacy in which Sherman was closely involved under former president Barack Obama.

Related Topics

NATO Senate World Barack Obama Exchange Business Iran Condemnation China Oman Visit Trump Tianjin Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Price Sherman Japan South Korea United States Mongolia Turkish Lira March May Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

3 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

7 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

10 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

11 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.