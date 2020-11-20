UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Official To Visit Taiwan: Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Top US official to visit Taiwan: premier

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump plans to send another cabinet-level official to visit Taiwan before his administration ends, the island's premier said Friday.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Andrew Wheeler will visit to discuss international cooperation on environmental issues, said Premier Su Tseng-chang.

"Taiwan-US exchanges keep warming up... we are glad to see it and we believe it will make bilateral relations better," he told reporters.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the details and timing of Wheeler's trip were still being finalised.

If Wheeler visits, he will be the third senior Trump official to go to Taiwan this year.

Those trips have infuriated China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its territory and routinely threatens to annexe the self-ruled island.

China on Friday said it "resolutely opposes any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan".

"China will make a necessary and legitimate reaction," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Washington diplomatically recognises Beijing over Taipei, but remains a staunch ally of the latter and is bound by Congress to sell weapons to Taiwan to defend itself.

It opposes any move to change Taiwan's current status by force.

During his tenure Trump has ramped up diplomatic contacts and arms sales to Taiwan, while feuding with China on a host of issues.

News of the planned visit comes as American and Taiwanese officials are set to hold high-level talks in Washington on Friday to discuss economic and technology issues.

The New York Times quoted Wheeler's spokesman as saying the visit would take place in December.

He is also planning to visit four Latin American countries in January before President-elect Joseph Biden takes over, the report added.

Beijing has piled military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taipei since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016, in part due to her refusal to acknowledge its stance that the island is part of "one China".

Washington's increased outreach to Taiwan under Trump has become yet another flashpoint, as US-China relations wallow at their lowest point in decades.

A former head of the EPA visited Taiwan during the administration of Barack Obama. But high-level trips have become much more frequent under Trump.

In August, health chief Alex Azar became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

A senior diplomat visited a month later.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Technology China Washington Visit Trump Beijing Taipei New York January August December Congress 2016

Recent Stories

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

13 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

24 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

24 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

24 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

24 minutes ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.