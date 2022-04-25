UrduPoint.com

Top US Officials Visit Kyiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The United States' top diplomat and defence chief were in Ukraine's capital Sunday, Kyiv said, making the first high-level visit by US officials since Russia invaded two months ago.

The trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin comes as the war enters its third month, with thousands dead and millions displaced.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met the US officials Sunday, as Mariupol's defences were "already on the brink of collapse" and Ukraine was in dire need of offensive weapons.

While the visit remained unconfirmed by Washington and details were kept under wraps, Zelensky tweeted later Sunday that the "Ukraine-US friendship and partnership are stronger than ever".

The United States has been a leading donor of finance and weaponry to Ukraine and a key sponsor of sanctions targeting Russia, but had not yet sent any top officials to Kyiv, while several European leaders had travelled there to underscore their support.

