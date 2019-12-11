UrduPoint.com
Top US Republican: No N.America Trade Pact Ratification This Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Top US Republican: no N.America trade pact ratification this year

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The US Congress will not ratify the recently agreed North America trade deal this year despite Canada, Mexico signing on to the ambitious agreement with Washington, the Senate's top Republican said Tuesday.

"We would not be doing USMCA in the Senate between now and the end of next week" when Congress concludes its 2019 session, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

"That'll have to come up in all likelihood right after the trial is finished in the Senate."McConnell signaled there would be no action on the trade pact that updates the 25-year-old NAFTA until after the trial of President Donald Trump, following his likely impeachment in the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

