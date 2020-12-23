UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Scientist Anthony Fauci Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease specialist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Monday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a live streamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The widely-respected scientist said he took the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.

He then gave a thumbs-up sign and clapped for his colleagues as he left the stage of an auditorium at the NIH's headquarters in Bethesda, a Washington suburb.

The 79-year-old, who continues to practice as a physician, was among the first Americans to receive injections developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which he has directed since 1984.

NIH director Francis Collins and health secretary Alex Azar also received their vaccinations at the ceremony.

"I want the American people to know that I have absolute and complete confidence in the integrity and the independence of the processes used by the FDA (food and Drug Administration) to approve these vaccines," said Azar, a political appointee of the Trump administration.

Before them, six health workers received their shots, many appearing emotional as they were asked to explain why they chose to be vaccinated.

"I work directly with a colon patient so I felt I have an opportunity, why not," said nurse Naomi Richardson.

It comes as a new poll showed Americans' willingness to take a coronavirus vaccine has jumped since the first two were authorized.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, carried out Wednesday through Sunday, showed 46 percent said they were willing to take the vaccine as soon as they can -- a significant jump on the 26 percent who answered similarly in late October.

A further 32 percent said they would wait for others to get the shots before they do so themselves.

Related Topics

USA Washington Trump Colon Independence United States October Sunday Event Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

8 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

8 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

51 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.