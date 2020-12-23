UrduPoint.com
Top US Scientist Anthony Fauci Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease scientist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Monday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a livestreamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The widely-respected doctor said he took the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.

