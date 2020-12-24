Top US virus official Birx retiring, citing family strain

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx has said she plans to soon retire, ending a tumultuous assignment that tarnished her once stellar reputation.

The 64-year-old physician and global health expert suggested that recent media coverage had unfairly dragged her family into the spotlight.

She told the outlet Newsy on Tuesday that she planned to help President-elect Joe Biden's team in their transition, and then step aside.

"I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire," she said.

"I only came into the White House to ensure that our Covid response could utilize whatever information I had from confronting epidemics around the globe," she added.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that President Donald Trump "has great respect for Dr. Birx and likes her very much. We wish her well!" A report by AP on Sunday said that after Birx had warned Americans to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to their immediate households, she traveled the day after the holiday to a vacation property accompanied by family members from two households.

These included herself and her husband, a daughter, son-in-law, and two young grandchildren.

Birx said she had gone to the Delaware home to winterize the property ahead of its potential sale, and said everyone on the trip belonged to her "immediate household," spread across two homes.

She told Newsy: "This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family.

"I think what was done in the last week to my family, you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this."Even prior to the latest episode, Birx, who also holds an ambassadorial post as US Global AIDS Coordinator and served as an Army colonel, had seen her reputation fray badly in her new position, which began in February.

She was initially welcomed as an authoritative medical voice alongside Anthony Fauci, her longtime mentor, while her stylish scarves caught the attention of the fashion press and earned their own Instagram account.