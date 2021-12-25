UrduPoint.com

Top14 Cancels Two Matches After Positive Covid-19 Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :French rugby authorities cancelled two Christmas weekend Top14 fixtures, including the game involving leaders Bordeaux-Begles on Friday as a result of Covid-19 cases.

The French league said it called off Racing 92's home game with Pau and Bordeaux-Begles' visit to Toulon, both scheduled for Monday "due to the health situation of the Racing 92, Pau and Bordeaux-Begles squads, following new tests carried out today".

"The dates of the rearranged games will be communicated later," the league said.

"The resumption of training at Racing 92, Pau and Bordeaux-Begles is set for the middle of next week," the league added.

