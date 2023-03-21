Torch relay begins for 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:The torch relay for the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia began on Tuesday, with 45 days to go until the start of the biennial regional multi-sport event.

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, accompanied by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, presided over the torch-lighting ceremony held at the famed Angkor Wat temple in northwest Siem Reap province.

The torch was then carried, circling Angkor Wat, and on March 22, it will leave Cambodia to tour other Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

The torch will return to Cambodia on April 27.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh, who is also chairman of the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC), said the upcoming SEA Games will be a historic event, as the kingdom has waited for it for 64 years.