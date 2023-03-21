UrduPoint.com

Torch Relay Begins For 2023 SEA Games In Cambodia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Torch relay begins for 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:The torch relay for the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia began on Tuesday, with 45 days to go until the start of the biennial regional multi-sport event.

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, accompanied by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, presided over the torch-lighting ceremony held at the famed Angkor Wat temple in northwest Siem Reap province.

The torch was then carried, circling Angkor Wat, and on March 22, it will leave Cambodia to tour other Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

The torch will return to Cambodia on April 27.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh, who is also chairman of the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC), said the upcoming SEA Games will be a historic event, as the kingdom has waited for it for 64 years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Siem Reap Hun Singapore Temple Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam March April Event Asia

Recent Stories

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 2 ..

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack ..

PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack on Judicial Complex

30 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their Day

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE President’s positive call to Ba ..

Local Press: UAE President’s positive call to Bashar Al-Assad

2 hours ago
 34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq I ..

34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq Initiative

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.