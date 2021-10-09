UrduPoint.com

Torch Unveiled For Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Torch unveiled for Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022

HANGZHOU, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Welcoming the one-year countdown to the fourth Asian Para Games, organizers of Hangzhou 2022 released the torch design for the Games here on Saturday.

The torch of the Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022 is called "Laurels." Its design was inspired by the ancient jade "Cong" unearthed in Liangzhu, which is a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and osmanthus, the city flower of Hangzhou. It embodies the origins of the city and its unique character, as the organizers introduced.

The torch is 756 millimetres in length and has a net weight of 1,160 grams. Decorated in the complementary colours of laurels yellow and rainbow purple, it takes "Cong" as its body and the flower as its head, which has a double-layer hollowed-out burner nozzle to ensure lighter in weight and safe in use, as well as the capability to deliver a steady and fiery flame.

Moving downward, the patterns and colors, symbolizing the light of wisdom, merge at its base, which has a Braille engraving.

The torch has been put to multiple tests and refinements to ensure its normal functions in extreme situations including weather, shaking, dropping, and gas recharging. The design team also studied the ergonomics of holding a torch and created a special torch stand for wheelchair athletes.

Related Topics

Weather China Hangzhou Gas Asia Weight

Recent Stories

WAM participates in ENEX General Assembly, discuss ..

WAM participates in ENEX General Assembly, discuss media cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

1 hour ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

1 hour ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

2 hours ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.