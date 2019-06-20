Tories pick final two in battle to become British PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Conservative MPs will decide Thursday who will join Boris Johnson in the final two battling become Britain's next prime minister, with three contenders jostling for the second spot.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Interior Minister Sajid Javid are vying to join Johnson on the ballot paper to be put before 160,000 Conservative Party members.

Two rounds of voting are scheduled to whittle the four down to two, though Johnson, barring a spectacular collapse in support, already has more than enough backing to ensure he cruises through.

The last two will then face 16 hustings meetings around the country and two televised debates before Tory party members send in their postal votes to pick a new leader.

The winner will be announced in the week beginning July 22 and then take over from Theresa May as prime minister.

In Wednesday's third ballot of 313 MPs in the governing, centre-right Conservative Party, former foreign secretary Johnson came first with 143 votes, ahead of Hunt on 54, Gove on 51 and Javid on 38.

International development minister Rory Stewart was eliminated with 27 votes.

Thursday's fourth ballot takes place between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (0900 GMT and 1100 GMT), with the result declared an hour later.

If no candidates withdraw and three remain, MPs are then scheduled to vote again between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm (1430 GMT and 1630 GMT).