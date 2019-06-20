UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tories Pick Final Two In Battle To Become British PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Tories pick final two in battle to become British PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Conservative MPs will decide Thursday who will join Boris Johnson in the final two battling become Britain's next prime minister, with three contenders jostling for the second spot.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Interior Minister Sajid Javid are vying to join Johnson on the ballot paper to be put before 160,000 Conservative Party members.

Two rounds of voting are scheduled to whittle the four down to two, though Johnson, barring a spectacular collapse in support, already has more than enough backing to ensure he cruises through.

The last two will then face 16 hustings meetings around the country and two televised debates before Tory party members send in their postal votes to pick a new leader.

The winner will be announced in the week beginning July 22 and then take over from Theresa May as prime minister.

In Wednesday's third ballot of 313 MPs in the governing, centre-right Conservative Party, former foreign secretary Johnson came first with 143 votes, ahead of Hunt on 54, Gove on 51 and Javid on 38.

International development minister Rory Stewart was eliminated with 27 votes.

Thursday's fourth ballot takes place between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (0900 GMT and 1100 GMT), with the result declared an hour later.

If no candidates withdraw and three remain, MPs are then scheduled to vote again between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm (1430 GMT and 1630 GMT).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Vote May July From

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

7 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

8 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

9 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

8 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.