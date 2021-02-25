UrduPoint.com
Torino Game Against Sassuolo Postponed After Coronavirus Outbreak

Thu 25th February 2021

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Italian club Torino's league game on Friday against Sassuolo has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the club, the Lega Serie A confirmed.

The match will take place on Wednesday, March 17 at 1500 local time (1400 GMT).

At the insistence of local health authorities, the team have been in isolation, with training suspended since Tuesday.

Their fixture against Lazio next Tuesday is also in doubt.

Seven players and two staff members tested positive, with some cases of the UK variant of the virus, according to Italian media reports.

Torino's league match at Genoa in October was also postponed after an outbreak at the home club.

UEFA rules state that a match can take place as long as a team can count on 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper.

