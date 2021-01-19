Torino sacks coach Giampaolo

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Serie A strugglers Torino on Monday sacked coach Marco Giampaolo as the club sit in the relegation zone.

Giampaolo, 53, took over last August after the Turin side finished last season in 16th position.

But the club are struggling third from bottom of the league with just two wins this campaign and none at home.

Torino owner Urbano Cairo on Saturday blasted "the worst match of the season" after a goalless draw at home against minnows Spezia who played 82 minutes a man down.

"Torino Football club announces that it has sacked Marco Giampaolo from the post of coach of the first team," the team said in a statement on Monday.