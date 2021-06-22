UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tornado Kills One, Wounds Others Near Montreal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tornado kills one, wounds others near Montreal

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A tornado killed one person near Montreal, the deputy premier and minister of public safety of Quebec announced Monday.

"Extreme weather phenomenon in Mascouche," a city a few dozen kilometers (miles) north of Montreal, Genevieve Guilbault wrote on Twitter. "We unfortunately can confirm the death of one man. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones." "Our government teams are mobilized on the ground to help victims and support municipal authorities," she added.

The tornado also injured several people and damaged several dozen buildings, local media reported.

When contacted by AFP for details, the Mascouche police department could not be reached.

Video of the tornado's passage was shared on social media.

"The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until further notice so we ask you to be cautious and avoid travel," the mayor of the town of 50,000 residents, Guillaume Tremblay, posted on Facebook.

Environment Canada had warned Monday evening that a "severe thunderstorm watch" was in effect and the storm could produce strong winds, hail and tornadoes.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Police Canada Social Media Facebook Twitter Man Hail Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

8 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

8 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

8 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

8 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

9 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.