Toronto Wolfpack withdraw from 2020 Super League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Toronto Wolfpack announced on Monday they were withdrawing from Super League for the rest of the 2020 season.

The league's only transatlantic club cited "overwhelming financial challenges" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic for the decision to temporarily withdraw from the competition.

"Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that the club has informed both Super League Europe (SLE) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) that the team will not be restarting the campaign as scheduled on August 2nd," the club said in a statement.

"The Wolfpack will not participate in the conclusion of the 2020 Betfred Super League season, or in the remainder of the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup."