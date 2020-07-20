UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toronto Wolfpack Withdraw From 2020 Super League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Toronto Wolfpack withdraw from 2020 Super League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Toronto Wolfpack announced on Monday they were withdrawing from Super League for the rest of the 2020 season.

The league's only transatlantic club cited "overwhelming financial challenges" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic for the decision to temporarily withdraw from the competition.

"Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that the club has informed both Super League Europe (SLE) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) that the team will not be restarting the campaign as scheduled on August 2nd," the club said in a statement.

"The Wolfpack will not participate in the conclusion of the 2020 Betfred Super League season, or in the remainder of the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup."

Related Topics

Football Europe Toronto August 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

36 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

28 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

28 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.