Torrential Rains Leave At Least 18 Dead In Brazil

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Torrential rains in Brazil's Sao Paulo state between Friday and Sunday left at least 18 people dead, authorities said.

"Since last Friday, the turmoil caused by the bad weather caused 18 deaths, including seven children and left around 500 people without homes or displaced," said the Sao Paulo state government, citing the Civil Defense body.

After flying over affected areas, governor Joao Doria announced he was releasing 15 million reales ($2.7 million) to help the 10 most affected cities and 645 municipalities in Brazil's most populous state -- home to 46 million people.

Doria expressed "solidarity" with the families of the 18 victims.

Of the victims, 11 died on Sunday after landslides buried several homes in cities in the interior of the state, local press said.

The Civil Defense said there were also "nine injured and five missing." A police station and viaduct in Franco da Rocha municipality were buried by a landslide.

In Embu das Artes a landslide killed a woman and her two children aged four and 21.

Heavy rains were reported in the city of Sao Paulo -- home to 12 million people -- but without major incidents.

The Civil Defense said "there has been flooding, fallen trees, fallen walls, landslides throughout the state due to the rains."Brazil has been badly affected by several major weather related disasters since the rainy season began in October.

In the northern Bahia state, 24 people died and another 19 in the southern eastern Minas Gerais state, where thousands have been displaced.

