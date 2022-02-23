UrduPoint.com

'Tortured' Ugandan Author Who Fled Arrives In Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :An award-winning Ugandan author who fled the country after being charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son has arrived in Germany to seek medical treatment after being "tortured" in jail, his lawyer said Wednesday.

"He arrived in Germany this morning," Eron Kiiza, the lawyer for Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, told AFP, describing the news as "a big relief".

